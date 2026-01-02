Tim Tebow: Trinidad Chambliss performance in Sugar Bowl was one of the best in CFP history

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow didn’t hesitate when assessing Trinidad Chambliss. He was in awe at what the quarterback accomplished on college football’s biggest stage.

Speaking on the SEC Network postgame show after Ole Miss’ stunning Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, Tebow placed Chambliss’ outing among the greatest quarterback performances in College Football Playoff history. A lofty compliment.

“I feel like it was one of the best quarterback performances that we have seen since the College Football Playoff has been in existence,” Tebow stated. “It was awesome.”

Alas, Chambliss was sensational in Ole Miss’ 39–34 quarterfinal upset of the Bulldogs, throwing for 362 yards and two touchdowns while engineering a comeback that few saw coming. He completed 13 consecutive passes during a critical stretch, repeatedly escaping Georgia’s relentless pass rush before delivering strikes downfield in impressive fashion.

The performance capped a remarkable rise for Chambliss. Just one year ago, was winning a national championship with the Division II Ferris State Bulldogs. Ole Miss brought him in through the transfer portal as a backup. However, by summer workouts, it became clear he was more than that.

“There’s some things you just can’t teach,” Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling said via Blake Toppmeyer of USA TODAY. “He’s very composed back there. He’s not panicking. … When things aren’t going good, we look to him, and he’s fine.”

Moreover, Chambliss’ calm presence was especially notable given the circumstances. The Rebels were playing under first-time head coach Pete Golding, who took over following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU. Facing a Georgia defense built to overwhelm quarterbacks, he seemed calmer than ever.

Continuing, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter credited Golding for keeping the team focused amid the chaos of the postseason and transition. It helps when you have a quarterback like Chambliss.

“What he’s been able to accomplish in the last three or four weeks. With all the moving parts … has been incredible,” Carter told reporters via Toppmeyer. “He kept these guys focused, and it’s been awesome.”

For Chambliss, the Sugar Bowl wasn’t just a breakout; it was a statement. From Division II champion to CFP hero, his performance etched his name into playoff lore and validated Tebow’s bold assessment. College football has witnessed something truly special, but it remains to be seen if Chambliss can cap it off with a national title.