Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss agreed to a new deal with the school for the 2026 season, contingent on his eligibility waiver being granted, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. School officials are hoping for a resolution to end up in their favor, giving Chambliss a sixth year of college football next season.

Chambliss has been spectacular for the Rebels this season, and their most recent win was no exception. In the victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Chambliss completed 30-of-his-46 pass attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

In total, Chambliss has completed 66.4% of his pass attempts for 3,660 yards and 21 TDs this season, while only throwing three interceptions. Though Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State, he only played in two of them.

He redshirted in 2021 after seeing no action. He didn’t make any appearances in the 2022 campaign, either. Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for that season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils.

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said Dec. 30 at Sugar Bowl media day. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.

“… “I have records from an ear, nose and throat doctor that I was getting treated for the issue that I had in 2022. … I was in communication with Ferris (State), doctors, all of that.”

For now, Trinidad Chambliss can only continue to focus on the current season. On Jan. 8, Ole Miss will square off against 10-seed Miami in the CFP semifinals. The game will air live on ESPN. The winner will advance to the national championship.

Grant Grubbs contributed to this report