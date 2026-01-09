Trinidad Chambliss eligibility ruling: Ole Miss AD Keith Carter confirms plans to appeal denial for QB

After months of speculation, Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ waiver for a sixth and final year of eligibility was denied. The NCAA announced the news on Friday.

Chambliss arrived in Oxford prior to the 2025 season after spending four seasons at Division II Ferris State. The Grand Rapids native redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and did not appear in any games as a redshirt freshman in 2022. He then evolved into an All-American at the DII level before committing to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Although Chambliss has played just three seasons of college football, the NCAA has put its foot down on allowing the star to return to Ole Miss. Athletic Director Keith Carter reacted to the ruling shortly thereafter on X/Twitter.

“We are disappointed with today’s announcement by the NCAA and plan to appeal the decision to the Committee level,” Carter said. “Additionally, we will continue to work in conjunction with Trinidad’s representations in other avenues of support.”

Ole Miss plans to pursue legal action against the NCAA

Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Ole Miss plans to pursue legal action. Chambliss’ legal counsel, Tom Mars, also released a statement once the ruling dropped.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Mars said. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.”

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

Trinidad Chambliss emerged as a star for Ole Miss in his lone season

Chambliss opened the season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

Ole Miss‘ starting quarterback passed for at least 300 yards in eight games and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. He cemented himself as a program legend thanks to his performance in the Rebels’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, where he pulled off multiple spectacular plays to clinch the historic victory.

Chambliss will now head to the NFL Draft, unless he ends up with one more year of eligibility following the legal process. He currently sits at No. 4 on Mel Kiper Jr.’s quarterback rankings, behind Oregon‘s Dante Moore, Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza, and Alabama‘s Ty Simpson.

NCAA’s Full Statement on Trinidad Chambliss:

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury. Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided. The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022.”

“Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited “developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances” as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season. The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football). The NCAA approved 15 of those (six in football), and all 15 provided medical documentation from the time of the injury. Conversely, all 10 that were denied (three in football) did not provide the required medical documentation.”

“To receive a clock extension, a student-athlete must have been denied two seasons of competition for reasons beyond the student’s or school’s control, and a “redshirt” year can be used only once. One of the rules being cited publicly (Bylaw 12.6.4.2.2) is not the correct rule for the type of waiver requested by the school. Ole Miss applied for the waiver in November, and the NCAA first provided a verbal denial Dec. 8.”

Pete Golding and Ole Miss are now in scramble mode to find a replacement at the position. Austin Simmons, who Chambliss replaced, announced his transfer to Missouri on Jan. 6.