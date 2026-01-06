Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has released a statement on his future with the Rebels football program ahead of the Fiesta Bowl vs. Miami. It was revealed on Monday that Chambliss would be returning to the Rebels for his sixth season in college football pending waiver approval.

“From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home for me and my family,” Chambliss wrote, via his Instagram. “I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey. This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering love and support of the Oxford community. My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss.

“While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.”

He currently has Ole Miss set to take on the Hurricanes in the national semifinal of the College Football Playoff on Thursday. This comes after beating both Tulane 41-10 at home in the first round, and earning their lone loss of the season back following the Rebels’ 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Chambliss has been spectacular along the way. On the year, he has completed 66.4% of his pass attempts for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, while only throwing three interception. Against Georgia on New Year’s Day, he completed 30-of-his-46 pass attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

Regardless of what happens in that matchup, Chambliss appears poised to return to Oxford in 2026. During Sugar Bowl prep, Chambliss pointed toward the fact that feels that he only played three seasons of college football and deserves to play four.

He spent four seasons at Ferris State, but two of those years he didn’t see the field. He used his redshirt in 2021 and didn’t play during the 2022 season. Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for the 2022 season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils.

For now, he’s set to lead the Rebels into the Fiesta Bowl with a shot at the national championship game on the line. Kickoff is slated for Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.