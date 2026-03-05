Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Feb. 12, making him eligible for the 2026 season until the lawsuit is fully litigated. On Thursday, the NCAA filed an appeal of that preliminary injunction in the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

The organization plans to fight the initial ruling, which it claims would prevent it from ensuring fair athletic competition “in which all participants play by the same rules.” But Chambliss’ lawyers quickly issued a rebuttal.

Attorney Tom Mars, who is working on the case for Chambliss, released a statement to ESPN. It referenced a prior NCAA case.

“Everyone remembers when the NCAA famously appealed to the Supreme Court in the Alston case and got their teeth knocked out by Justice Kavanaugh,” Mars said. “I expect the NCAA to be spitting chiclets in this appeal as well.”

While there have been several similar lawsuits over eligibility around the country, the one involving Trinidad Chambliss is the most high-profile. The quarterback finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals and totaling 30 touchdowns.

Judge Robert Whitwell provided the initial ruling on the preliminary injunction from the Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss. Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Trinidad Chambliss a medical redshirt season for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State.

With a preliminary injunction granted, it bars the NCAA from stopping Chambliss from participating in 2026 until the case is fully litigated, which could drag out and allow him to play this season. Of course, the NCAA is fighting that in court.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the NCAA is petitioning the court for interlocutory review of the trial court’s order on Trinidad Chambliss. The filing read:

“If courts can intervene in NCAA eligibility decisions to provide special treatment to favored athletes, then the NCAA’s ability to ensure fair athletic competition in which all participants play by the same rules will depend upon the whims of trial courts throughout the country.”

On3’s Pete Nakos and Alex Byington also contributed to this report.