Trinidad Chambliss reveals the latest on his appeal of eligibility waiver denial

In November, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss filed a waiver petition to receive a sixth year of eligibility. He transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season after spending four years at Division II program Ferris State.

Chambliss began the season at Ole Miss as a backup, but took over starting duties in Week 3 after Austin Simmons suffered an injury. He’s remained the Rebels’ starter ever since. Following Ole Miss’ win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Chambliss provided an update on his waiver petition.

“The NCAA is closed right now. I’m pretty sure they open tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll hear an answer soon,” Chambliss said Thursday. “I’ve got people working on it. I’m not the one that’s working on it. My job right now is to focus on football and to focus on this team and to focus on being 1-0 in the next game, so that’s my main focus right now.”

Chambliss has been spectacular for the Rebels this season, and their most recent win was no exception. In the victory, Chambliss completed 30-of-his-46 pass attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception.

In total, Chambliss has completed 66.4% of his pass attempts for 3,660 yards and 21 TDs this season, while only throwing three interceptions. Though Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State, he only played in two of them.

He redshirted in 2021 after seeing no action. He didn’t make any appearances in the 2022 campaign, either. Chambliss is seeking a medical redshirt for that season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils.

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said Dec. 30 at Sugar Bowl media day. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.

“… “I have records from an ear, nose and throat doctor that I was getting treated for the issue that I had in 2022. … I was in communication with Ferris (State), doctors, all of that.”

For now, Trinidad Chambliss can only continue to focus on the current season. On Jan. 8, Ole Miss will square off against 10-seed Miami in the CFP semifinals. The game will air live on ESPN. The winner will advance to the national championship.