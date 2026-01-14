Virginia Tech transfer junior wide receiver Isaiah Spencer has committed to Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He was the No. 1,676 ranked player (No. 240 wide receiver) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Spencer played in all 12 games last season, hauling in 14 receptions for 194 yards. Prior to transferring to Virginia Tech, Spencer spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Jackson State (2023-2024), where he totaled 59 receptions for 867 yards and five touchdowns.

Spencer’s addition serves as some good news for the Ole Miss football program. It was much needed, as it was revealed on Jan. 9 that star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ appeal for a sixth and final year of eligibility had been denied by the NCAA.

Chambliss opened the season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Chambliss’ legal counsel, Tom Mars, said. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.”

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

Ole Miss brought in Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight from the portal to replace Chambliss.

Ole Miss’ Transfer Portal Additions

Isaiah Spencer is the 16th Transfer Portal addition for Ole Miss.

