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Rivals Football Recruiting

Anthony Cartwright visits Oregon, talks relationship with staff and chasing a national title

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Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_5h0members liked this
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Michigan State targets and Detroit Country Day TE Anthony Cartwright laughs with his coaches during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. - Brandon Folsom, USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Country Day TE Anthony Cartwright laughs with his coaches during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Joseph P. Healey Field. - Brandon Folsom, USA TODAY Sports

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