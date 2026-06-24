Anthony Cartwright visits Oregon, talks relationship with staff and chasing a national title

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Recruiting heater out West: Oregon, BYU and Utah closing strong, updated predictions, new commitment dates set
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Blake Wong intel ahead of decision: Teams standing out going into commitment
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Stretch run leads to looming decisions for key recruits out West
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Oregon makes move with 2028 5-star DL Kellan Hall
More Oregon Ducks News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
California intel: Big weekend ahead as frontrunners firm up with top recruits
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Big Ten recruiting battles heating up as teams close out official visit season
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Oregon State set to host fastest man in California this weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Calling My Shot: New commit predictions in for UCLA, Stanford, Oregon, Utah, BYU and Washington
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING