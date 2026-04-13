Boise State forward Andrew Meadow has committed to Oregon out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on his Instagram account on Sunday night. Meadow spent three seasons with the Broncos.

He announced the news in rather straightforward fashion, posting a graphic featuring himself and coach Dana Altman. The caption read: “sco ducks.”

Andrew Meadow is coming off a season in which he started all 32 games he appeared in. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

At 6 foot 7, 218 pounds, Meadow is quite the versatile player. He has range out to the 3-point line, where he shot a highly effective 38.6% during the 2025-26 season. And he did so on considerable volume, hoisting 114 attempts.

At this point, Andrew Meadow has been an everyday starter for Boise State for the past two seasons. He has logged 68 starts in 102 appearances over the last three years.

As a sophomore in 2024-25, Meadow averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. He has averaged better than 29 minutes per contest each of the last two years.

Andrew Meadow joins Tyrone Riley IV at Oregon

Andrew Meadow is the second commitment in as many days for Oregon. San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV also committed to Oregon this weekend. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news.

Riley IV played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at San Francisco, under head coach Chris Gerlufsen. In 65 games (all starts), Riley IV boasts career averages of 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His strong play didn’t quite contribute to massive success for the Dons, however. Over the past two seasons, San Francisco went 42-26 and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Watts, CA native scored in double-figures in 20 games this season. He scored a season-high 23 points in San Francisco‘s 78-77 loss to Oregon State in the WCC Tournament Quarterfinal, which also marked his final game in a Dons jersey.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.