Oregon‘s defense was stifling in the Ducks’ 23-0 win over Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Thursday. In the fourth quarter, ESPN color commentator Jesse Palmer revealed how important he believes Oregon’s defensive showing will be for the team’s postseason run.

“The biggest takeaway for me with Oregon is just how well their defense played in this one,” Palmer said. “That’s got to make them feel good and confident, especially coming off that game against JMU.

“A lot of backups in in the game, at that point, making a lot of those mistakes in coverage and tackling, but they’re going to play somebody good on offense now, [whether] it’s Indiana or if it’s Alabama in the Peach Bowl. For this defense to play this way and kind of get that mojo back they’ve had all year, I think is huge.”

In the dominant victory, Oregon’s defense allowed just 206 yards of total offense. Moreover, the Ducks squeezed four turnovers out of the Red Raiders, including three interceptions of Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. was particularly spectacular for the Ducks. The true freshman was responsible for two of Oregon’s interceptions, along with a fumble recovery.

Prior to Thursday, Texas Tech’s lowest scoring output this season was in its 26-22 loss to Arizona State. The Ducks helped the Red Raiders shatter that season-low.

Oregon’s defense was especially determined to have an excellent performance after giving up 34 points to James Madison in the CFP first round. Though Oregon escaped with the win, it gave up 509 yards of total offense to JMU. After Oregon’s win Thursday, head coach Dan Lanning raved about his team’s defensive performance.

“Man, it was a lot of fun. Last week, a lot of people talked about our defense,” Lanning said. “They showed up today, right? Hold them to zero. It’s a really good offense, it’s a really good team that we just got to play.

“Our guys went out there and they just played the next play, played the next play, played the next play. They got in the red area, we played the next play. Our offense just kept punching and punching. We out-physicaled them there at the end, and that’s where we needed to show up.”

With the win, Oregon will advance to the Peach Bowl. It’ll face the winner between Alabama and Indiana in the Rose Bowl.