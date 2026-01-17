Dan Lanning describes the emotions of postgame locker room after loss to Indiana

Oregon‘s 2025-26 season concluded one game earlier than the Ducks had anticipated. Falling to Indiana in the Peach Bowl 55-26, Oregon’s only losses this year were to the Hoosiers.

The Ducks have now made the College Football Playoff in each of the last two years. However, it’s the second time head coach Dan Lanning ends the year with a heart-broken team.

“You hurt for those guys because the world is going to judge everybody in that room based on the result tonight,” Lanning said after the game. “I’m going to judge those guys on the kind of fathers they become some day, kind of husbands they become some day. But in this moment you feel like a failure, right, for them, and they’re not. They’re not failures. These guys won a lot of damn ball games.

“They’ve had a lot of success. They’ve change some peoples’ lives, but right now, that moment is going to hurt.”

Lanning said the hardest part of facing the locker room is knowing the seniors who won’t have another opportunity in college. He pointed out LB Bryce Boettcher, a Eugene native who walked onto the team before eventually winning 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

“I really wanted that for them, really wanted them to be able to enjoy that and experience that, and they don’t get to,” Lanning said. “And I didn’t do a good enough job of getting them there.

“They set the stage where there might be an opportunity down the road where somebody in this program is able to create something like that again, but he won’t get to share that.”

One week later, and Lanning’s Ducks have lost 30 players to the NCAA transfer portal. In turn, they’ve added nine players as of this writing –good for 21st in the current On3 transfer portal team rankings.

This includes former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola, who committed to Oregon after two seasons at Nebraska. This commitment has created an interesting dynamic in the Ducks QB room, as starting QB Dante Moore has elected to return to Eugene for one more season rather than turning pro.

This move will put Oregon squarely in the conversation to win it all this time next year. The Ducks feel like they’re close, and that perhaps 2026 could be the year the national championship trophy lands in Eugene.