Dan Lanning: Oregon didn't play championship football in second half vs. JMU

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t sugarcoat his team’s performance after advancing in the College Football Playoff. Even following a comfortable win against James Madison.

After No. 5 Oregon defeated No. 12 JMU 51–34 in the first round, Lanning made it clear the Ducks failed to meet their internal standard over the second half. The Ducks outscored Oregon 28–17 in the second half, a stretch that left the Ducks’ head coach frustrated despite the final margin.

When asked postgame about his team echoing his disappointment, Lanning emphasized that accountability is baked into the program: “Yeah, there’s a standard here. There’s certainly a standard for performance,” he stated. “Our players know that. They know what championship football looks like and the second half didn’t look like that.”

Regardless, the Ducks still did plenty right. Oregon finished with 514 total yards and 22 first downs, controlling the game early and building a lead that ultimately proved too much for JMU to overcome. But Lanning’s focus quickly shifted to what comes next, rather than what already went right.

That next test will be significant. No. 5 Oregon is set to face No. 4 Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. That’ll happen at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The matchup marks the first CFP appearance in Red Raiders’ program history. TTU will enter at 12–1 after capturing their first-ever Big 12 Championship, with their lone loss coming on the road against Arizona State on Oct. 18 in a game starting quarterback Behren Morton missed due to injury.

For Oregon, the semifinal represents another chance to prove it can put together a complete performance on the sport’s biggest stage. Last season, the Ducks entered the Playoff as the No. 1 overall seed, but they fell 41–21 to the eventual national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Moreover, there’s also recent history between these programs as well. Oregon defeated Texas Tech 38–30 in Lubbock on Sept. 9, 2023, behind a dominant outing from quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

This time, the stakes are far higher. As Lanning made clear, Oregon will need to play championship football for all four quarters if they want to keep their title hopes alive.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.