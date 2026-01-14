Dan Lanning reacts to Dante Moore announcing return for 2026 season

Dan Lanning and Oregon got a huge win Wednesday as starting quarterback Dante Moore announced his return for 2026. The Ducks coach, Lanning immediately took to social media to share his reaction.

He was clearly feeling the excitement, posting a photo of a duck from his X account. A simple but effective way to relay his feelings.

Moore is coming off of his first season at Oregon and helped lead the Ducks to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. They fell short against Indiana in the Peach Bowl, but the QB’s return gives them hope they can make it back in 2026.

Moore transferred from UCLA in 2024 and sat behind Dillon Gabriel as a backup before taking the reigns of the offense this year. He threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions this past season, showing off the skill level that made him a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2023.

He won’t be the only big name in Oregon’s quarterback room in 2026, however, as the Ducks also landed Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the two goes next season.

Had Moore entered the NFL Draft this offseason, he likely would have been one of the top quarterbacks taken. But perhaps the extra year of college can help him cement that status even further as he looks to finish what he started in Oregon.

Dante Moore reveals where he hopes to improve with Oregon return

In a cycle where Moore could have been a first-round pick, he still feels as if there is plenty of improvement to be made. Moore outlined a couple of those areas on Wednesday when appearing on SportsCenter.

He discussed both on-field and off-field aspects, with a particular focus on becoming a better leader. There is more to being an NFL quarterback than just ability and Moore wants to make sure some of those qualities continue to grow at Oregon.

“My leadership, that’s the biggest thing,” Moore said. “Being around this team for two years now, of course, they heard my voice a lot this year. But I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates and making sure they’re at their best — I could become a better leader. When it comes to my play style, dissecting defense. Being able to be comfortable with what I see. If I see a defense I know, ‘I’ve seen this coverage before and how to attack it.’”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.