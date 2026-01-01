Dan Lanning urged Oregon to 'go get their pound of flesh' vs. Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal

Oregon steamrolled Texas Tech on Thursday afternoon in a defensive slugfest, slowly picking up momentum and then punching late to deliver the knockout blow. For coach Dan Lanning, it was all about executing the year-long plan.

To that end, Lanning was aggressive throughout the contest. The Ducks went for it on fourth down eight times, including within the final 20 seconds of the game, with it well out of reach.

That might have ruffled some feathers. In fact, Lanning called a timeout with 19 seconds left in the game, up 16-0 and knocking on the door. Oregon went for it and punched in a final touchdown to make the end margin 23-0.

He explained his thinking after the game. All about consistency.

“Strength in numbers. Connection to this group, the way they work all year,” Lanning said. “The sacrifices that they’ve made. They’ve earned this opportunity. I told them to go get their pound of flesh today. They did that today.”

Lanning took no prisoners. And credit Texas Tech, too. The Red Raiders were outstanding defensively.

Oregon racked up only 309 yards of total offense. It averaged just 3.8 yards per play. Still, the Ducks came out on top thanks to a suffocating defensive effort.

“Man, it was a lot of fun. Last week, a lot of people talked about our defense,” Dan Lanning said. “They showed up today, right? Hold them to zero. It’s a really good offense, it’s a really good team that we just got to play. And our guys went out there and they just played the next play, played the next play, played the next play. They got in the red area, we played the next play. Our offense just kept punching and punching. We outphysicaled them there at the end, and that’s where we needed to show up.”

The defensive front was the collective group that helped set the tone. But it was defensive back Brandon Finney who stole the show in the back end.

Finney recovered a fumble and picked off two passes in the win, helping thoroughly flummox Texas Tech. He beamed after the game in an on-field interview.

“I believe we have the best defense in the country, from the front to the secondary to the linebackers,” Finney said. “Our culture, I mean, I feel like we’re the best in the nation.”

While there might be some offensive kinks to work out, Oregon is headed to the semifinal. The Ducks will play the winner of Alabama and Indiana. Dan Lanning is ready for it.

“We’re going to have some growth moments for sure, but we’re going to look at the tape, evaluate what we did well, what we didn’t do well,” he said. “And we’ll be about the same things we’ve been about all year: growth. Opportunity for us to grow. But what was important today was we got the ‘W.'”