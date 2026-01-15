Dana Altman 'embarrassed for our program' after Oregon blowout loss vs. Nebraska

It’s been a difficult season for Dana Altman‘s Oregon Ducks, which opened the season just outside the Preseason AP Poll but sits at 8-9 through 17 games.

Oregon‘s season got off to a promising start, as it won its first four games heading into the Players Era Festival. Since the Ducks’ 84-73 loss to No. 21 Auburn on Nov. 24, they are 4-9 overall and have lost five of their first six games in Big Ten Conference play.

This frustrating season came to a head on Tuesday, as it was run out of the gym by No. 8 Nebraska 90-55. The Cornhuskers improved to 17-0 on the season, continuing their dream campaign under head coach Fred Hoiberg. Although Nebraska is extremely talented, losing by 35 is very disappointing for an Oregon program that was projected to be one of the best in the conference.

Dana Altman was embarrassed by 35-point loss to Nebraska

Following the game, Altman revealed that he was ’embarrassed for our program’. Just halfway through the season, it appears as if Oregon‘s two-year NCAA Tournament streak is in major jeopardy.

“It’s hard to tell from our performance tonight, but I think they’re going to be really good,” Altman said. “We have had some runs. It’s an embarrassment for a program that’s been to five Sweet Sixteen’s, a couple of Elite Eights and a Final Four to have a performance like that. I’m embarrassed for our program. I’m sure fans are gonna have a lot of things to say about that one, but Jack(son Shelstad)‘s out and Nate (Bittle) twisted his ankle in the first half. Those are two guys we depend on, but that’s an excuse. We got our ass kicked.”

Shelstad, who averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists through 12 games, has not played since Oregon‘s game against Omaha on Dec. 28. Bittle suffered the injury in the first half, but still played 25 minutes and scored 10 points.

There is still more than enough time, however, for Oregon to turn its season around and sneak into the NCAA Tournament. This starts on Saturday, as it hosts No. 4 Michigan in Eugene. Along with the Michigan game, it also has clashes against No. 12 Michigan State, No. 5 Purdue, Iowa, and UCLA on the horizon. With a few wins here and there, the Ducks could slowly crawl their way back into the bracket.