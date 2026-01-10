Following Friday’s loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has a decision to make. He can return to the Ducks in 2026 or he can declare for the NFL Draft.

Moore is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, should he declare. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as the top QB on his latest Big Board heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Speaking with reporters in the postgame press conference, Moore said he is still deciding what he will do. His focus is simply on dealing with the end of the season.

Dante Moore on his future:



“At the end of the day, I don’t know my decision yet.” pic.twitter.com/HAkl4Z6Cw1 — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) January 10, 2026

“I’m going to soak this moment up,” Moore said from the dais. “That’s most important. Just giving hugs and thank-yous to my teammates. But at the end of the day, I don’t know my decision yet. I’m going to talk to Coach Lanning, talk to my family and everybody. At the end of the day, I don’t want to think about that right now.”

Moore struggled mightily in the first half of Friday’s Peach Bowl. He committed three turnovers – a pick-six on the first play of the game and two fumbles – as Oregon faced a 35-7 deficit at halftime. He ended the night with 285 yards on 24-of-39 passing and two touchdowns, along with the interception.

Moore spent the 2024 season behind Dillon Gabriel at Oregon before taking over as the Ducks’ starting quarterback this year. He entered Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal with a 72.9% completion percentage while throwing for 3,280 yards and 28 touchdowns, to nine interceptions.

Amid the struggles, NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler said the wide belief is Moore will be back at Oregon next year. He posted on X that “many believe” Moore will return to school to improve in certain areas.

“Tonight’s 1st half is why many believe Dante Moore is staying in school,” Brugler said at halftime. “Extremely talented player who is still very young in a lot of areas.”

Dante Moore’s decision will mark an important domino for the 2026 NFL Draft. The sense is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza – his opponent Friday night – will end up declaring, especially since IU landed a notable transfer in former TCU star Josh Hoover in the transfer portal. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson also said he’s entering the draft.