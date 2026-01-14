Dante Moore reacts to Oregon adding Dylan Raiola, makes promise

The Oregon Ducks are going to have a loaded quarterback room in the 2026 season. This year’s starting quarterback Dante Moore, announced on SportsCenter on Wednesday that he’s returning to Oregon. There, he’ll be joined by transfer Dylan Raiola, coming in with starting experience.

Moore was still on SportsCenter following his announcement when he was asked about Raiola. There, he made it clear that he’s excited to be adding another big-name quarterback to the room in Eugene, hoping they can push one another and help them both grow.

“Yeah, he’s a great dude,” Dante Moore said. “Of course, we haven’t talked much but just seeing him and how he competes, I know when he comes here that he’s going to be a great guy for the quarterback room.”

Dante Moore came to Oregon in a similar situation to Dylan Raiola. Both Moore and Raiola were five-star recruits in their respective recruiting cycle, with Moore being in the Class of 2023 while Raiola is in the Class of 2024. Ahead of the 2024 season, Moore came to Oregon as a transfer from UCLA where he had started a few games. When he did go to Oregon, he did so to backup Dillon Gabriel and learn for a season.

That situation is in Moore’s mind now. He wants to return to Oregon where he can fill Gabriel’s shoes not just as a starter but as a mentor.

“I want to make sure that I give him my idea and my thoughts that Dillon Gabriel did for me. Make sure that I give him the resources to make sure he’s better on his game,” Moore said. “I know when he comes here, he’s not gonna fall and not push me. He’s gonna push me. We’re gonna compete and have fun. I’m glad to be able to see him.”

Dante Moore finished the 2025 season as a potentially high NFL Draft pick. He did that on the back of completing 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, compared to 10 interceptions. on the season. Still, with only 20 career starts, Moore himself has room to grow.

Meanwhile, for the past two seasons, Dylan Raiola has been the starting quarterback at Nebraska. He actually has 22 starts under his belt, two more than Moore. In 2025, which was cut short due to injuries, Raiola completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards. He also had 18 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Clearly, there is a lot of experience and talent in the Oregon quarterback room. That group will hope to take another stride next year with this program.