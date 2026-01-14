Dante Moore reveals where he hopes to improve with Oregon return, NFL Draft snub

Quarterback Dante Moore will be back in Eugene for the 2026 season. Moore announced the decision on Wednesday, opting for another year in college instead of the NFL Draft. In a cycle where the Oregon star could have been a first-round pick, he still feels as if there is plenty of improvement to be made.

Moore outlined a couple of those areas on Wednesday when appearing on SportsCenter. He discussed both on-field and off-field aspects, with a particular focus on becoming a better leader. There is more to being an NFL quarterback than just ability and Moore wants to make sure some of those qualities continue to grow at Oregon.

“My leadership, that’s the biggest thing,” Moore said. “Being around this team for two years now, of course, they heard my voice a lot this year. But I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates and making sure they’re at their best — I could become a better leader. When it comes to my play style, dissecting defense. Being able to be comfortable with what I see. If I see a defense I know, ‘I’ve seen this coverage before and how to attack it.'”

From a non-football perspective, Moore is also looking to make sure he takes full advantage of the college experience. Almost everyone looks back at those days, reminiscing. Soaking in all the memories will be another priority for him before presumably declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft.

“And a lot of great memories,” Moore said. “Of course, I’m still 20 years old. I still have a lot of memories to make in college. I’m excited to be around the guys.”

This will be Moore’s third season at Oregon after his career began at UCLA. He sat behind Dillon Gabriel in 2023 for development purposes before winning the starting job. Oregon turned in an 11-1 regular season record before going to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Moore completed 71.8% of his throws for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across 15 games.

Another interesting detail to this decision will be the coaching changes taking place at UO. Offensive coordinator Will Stein has left the program, taking the Kentucky head coaching job. Moore will be working with a new OC beginning in the spring.

Either way, the countdown to the 2026 season is officially on for Oregon. Sept. 5 brings the opener, welcoming Boise State to Autzen Stadium.