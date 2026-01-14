As Oregon turned its attention toward the offseason following its College Football Playoff loss, the Ducks sought answers at quarterback. Dante Moore is eligible for the NFL Draft and has said he doesn’t yet know what he’s going to do.

In the meantime, Oregon signed Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola. However, according to Josh Pate, that move does not depend on Moore’s decision with the draft.

Even if Moore comes back to Oregon for another year, Pate said Raiola would be willing to stay on the sidelines in a similar situation the Ducks had in 2024. Moore transferred from UCLA, but sat behind Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel. That’s why Raiola’s signing likely did not depend on what Moore does next.

“I saw a lot of reaction out there,” Pate said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “As soon as Dylan Raiola signed and that went official, that, ‘Oh, that must mean Dante Moore is going to the draft.’ I can’t emphasize this enough: No one knows what Dante Moore is going to do. The mock drafts have him in the Top 5, but no one knows what he’s going to do. So it looks like Dylan Raiola’s comfortable with that no matter what. Remember, Dante Moore did this. Dante Moore transferred from UCLA to Oregon and everyone’s like, ‘You know we already have a starting quarterback here?’ He’s like, ‘That’s fine. I need to sit anyway.’

“There are some people in Dylan Raiola’s camp that would be totally okay with him sitting for a year, if it means sitting behind Dante Moore. So don’t know what’s going to happen there, but at the very least, they have the failsafe in Dylan Raiola.”

Raiola spent two years at Nebraska after arriving as a highly rated recruit in 2024. This past season, he completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, to six interceptions, before an injury cut his year short. After entering the transfer portal, he became the No. 19 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

More on Dante Moore’s future, NFL Draft

Dante Moore is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as his No. 2 overall quarterback after the College Football Playoff semifinals, although there’s still a sense he could choose to return to Oregon in 2026.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay is among those who argued Moore should come back. He pointed out the value of another year from a development standpoint and how much quicker he could find success in the NFL.

“The history tells us – and especially in this day and age of NIL and transfer portal. A lot of those names … are part of this new regime,” McShay said, in part. “Cam Ward, Jayden Daniels, [Jaxson] Dart. All transfer guys that got extra time and went through some tough times, when they were hardened when they got in the league.

“I don’t disagree with you that Dante Moore could be the better quarterback. But I’m asking you this question, legitimately. Knowing the history and knowing all the problems … hearing that list I just gave you and watching him then [in the Peach Bowl], are you comfortable taking him at 1 overall?”