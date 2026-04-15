Dylan Raiola explains why he was willing to sacrifice being a starter to come to Oregon

When Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal, he had options, including multiple paths that likely would have guaranteed him a starting job. Instead, the former Nebraska quarterback chose a different route, landing at Oregon knowing full well the starting role already belonged to Dante Moore.

That decision raised eyebrows. Raiola had already proven he could lead an offense as a starter, completing 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in just nine games before an injury cut his 2025 season short. But for Raiola, the move wasn’t about immediate opportunity; it was about long-term growth.

“I think it’s just, obviously, you’ve got to humble yourself,” Raiola said during a Tuesday press conference. “I’d be lying if I say it didn’t take a couple practices to kind of get used to it. But at the same time, it’s all learning.”

That mindset reflects a notable shift for a former five-star prospect who once entered college football with expectations of immediate stardom. Now at Oregon, Raiola is embracing a developmental role in one of the nation’s most talented quarterback rooms. And he’s doing so with a clear purpose.

“It’s all trying to eventually achieve the goal of mine,” Raiola continued. “And obviously of Dante’s right now. That’s our whole room’s goal, to get Dante to where he wants to go. He’s a great person to learn from.”

That willingness to take a step back, at least temporarily, speaks volumes about Raiola’s approach as he transitions into a new system under head coach Dan Lanning. Lanning has already praised Raiola’s progress this spring, noting both his work ethic and his ability to quickly grasp the offense.

“He’s working,” Lanning said earlier this offseason. “It’s new for him. … He’s learning it well. He’s definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws.”

Beyond the field, Raiola has also embraced the tradition that comes with Oregon football. Before choosing to wear No. 8, a number previously worn by Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, Raiola made sure to personally ask for their blessing. That respect for the program’s history aligns with the bigger picture.

Alas, Raiola isn’t just chasing playing time; he’s chasing development and experience to get ready for the next level. If that means waiting his turn behind one of the top quarterbacks in the country, he’s more than willing to make that sacrifice, and in today’s transfer portal era, that kind of patience is rare.