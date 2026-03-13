New Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola participated in the Ducks’ first spring practice of the year on Thursday, head coach Dan Lanning told reporters. He is still working his way back from a broken fibula suffered last season at Nebraska.

Raiola was in the midst of a solid sophomore season with the Cornhuskers before his injury. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, to six interceptions, across nine games. After the season, he entered the transfer portal and later signed with Oregon.

Thursday, Raiola was back on the field as he learns the new system. Lanning said the Oregon staff is monitoring Raiola’s recovery closely, but he’s happy with how the transfer quarterback is picking up the offense.

“He’s working,” Lanning said Thursday. “He was able to practice with us today. We’re being conscientious of where he’s at as he comes back. But he’s pushing.

“And it’s new for him. He’s coming into a new system. But he’s learning it well. He’s definitely a cerebral player that can make the throws, so very excited about where he’s at and where he’ll continue to grow.”

Raiola was one of the top players to enter the transfer portal so far this cycle. He came in as the No. 24 overall player and No. 8-ranked quarterback to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Of course, Oregon already has a quarterback coming back from last season. Dante Moore passed on the NFL Draft and is back for another go-round in Eugene, and Raiola signed after Moore made his announcement. During winter workouts, Moore told On3 he was already building a strong relationship with his new teammate.

Of course, Moore has been in a similar position as Raiola before. He transferred from UCLA in 2024 and sat behind Dillon Gabriel for a year. Now, Moore is the starter with Raiola coming in, and he learned some lessons from his first year at Oregon while sharing a quarterback room with Gabriel.

“More of it was, with Dylan coming in and kind of play the role like Dillon Gabriel did for me when I first came in,” Moore said via phone. “Making sure that I was in tune with things when it came to the offense. Always there to help Dylan out, just to push him at practice and push him in the weight room. Just be that energy source that he needs and make sure he gets through his days.

“Of course, Dylan Raiola, when he came in, he talked to me. He opened up the table and just vented to me about things he needs to work on, things he can help me with. And I really appreciate that.”