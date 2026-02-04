Former Howard defensive lineman Derrick Brown Jr. committed to transfer to Oregon out of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Brown Jr. will have two years of eligibility remaining in Eugene.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Brown Jr., a redshirt sophomore this past season, has 48 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 22 career games across three seasons at Howard. That included 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games this past season for the Bison.

Brown Jr. is the 16th member of the Ducks’ 2026 transfer class, which is ranked 29th nationally in the On3 Transfer Portal Team Rankings. He’s also the fourth defensive lineman/edge that Oregon has signed this class, joining four-star former North Carolina defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson, former Louisiana-Monroe defensive tackle Jerome Simmons and former Oregon State EDGE Bleu Dantzler.

Brown Jr. joins an Oregon squad coming off a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, advancing to the national semifinals before falling to eventual national champion Indiana. The Ducks have compiled a 26-3 record during that span.

Colorado RB transfer Simeon Price signs with Oregon

Former Colorado running back Simeon Price has signed with Oregon out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Price entered the portal on Jan. 14.

Price finished this past season with 113 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. He also had three catches for 13 yards.

This will be the sixth season of college football for Price, who began his career at Mississippi State in 2021. He played the first three years of his career for the Bulldogs before transferring to Coastal Carolina ahead of the 2024 season. 2026 will mark his third transfer in as many years.

Before college, Price played high school football for West Florida in Pensacola, Florida, where he was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He ranked as the No. 666 overall player and No. 47 running back in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.