Jackson Shelstad injury update: Dana Altman provides options for recovery

The Oregon Ducks got some bad news on injured guard Jackson Shelstad. Following the loss to Michigan on Saturday, head coach Dana Altman shared that Shelstad is dealing with some ligament damage that is now expected to cost him the remainder of the season.

Now, the question is whether or not Shelstad is going to require surgery. Altman explained that they still need to address the recovery with a doctor, but regardless of whether or not he needs surgery, his status for the season is that he’ll effectively be out.

“What it looks like — there’s some tendon and ligament damage,” Dana Altman said. “I have not talked with the doctor, but he may need surgery. If not, he’s gonna need some time. So, again, the time element is six to eight weeks. So, basically, the season, and if he has to have surgery, it’ll be the season.”

It’s a major loss for Oregon. Jackson Shelstad came to Oregon as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the seventh-ranked point guard in that recruiting cycle.

In his three seasons at Oregon, Shelstad has played in 79 games and made 77 starts. That includes 12 starts this season. For the current season, he’s averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. That’s on 39.1 percent shooting from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Then, on the defensive side of the ball, he has 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

“We won’t have him the rest of the year. So, again, there will be a decision made next week on surgery or whether the six to eight weeks,” Altman said. “But there’s just some tendon and ligament damage that hasn’t healed.”

Shelstad initially suffered a hand injury against Omaha, which Altman confirmed, saying, “This was in the Omaha game.” Since then, he’s missed the last five games.

The injuries have been adding up for Oregon. Center Nate Bittle suffered a lower-body injury in the Nebraska game. That’s likely going to cost him around a month.

Oregon has been battling in Big Ten play since Shelstad went out against Omaha. During that stretch, the Ducks are 1-4. That has left Oregon just 1-6 in Big Ten play for the season. They’re also 8-10 overall. Now, Altman needs the depth on his team to step up as they try to respond to the growing injury issues.

Next up for Oregon is a home game against Michigan State. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST, or 6:00 p.m. PST, on Tuesday, January 20th.