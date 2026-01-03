Oregon’s dominant showing in the Orange Bowl wasn’t just about talent or scheme. According to On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell, it was the product of a season filled with adversity that reshaped the Ducks into a more complete and battle-tested team this time around.

Following Oregon’s shutout win over Texas Tech to open the New Year’s Day slate, PicKell pointed to the contrast between this year’s Ducks and last season’s version, arguing that the challenges Oregon faced in 2025 ultimately fueled its growth in the College Football Playoff.

“I’ll tell you what, this year’s team? Very different from last year’s team, when it comes to the way they’re evolving, the kind of ball they’re playing right now in the second round of the College Football Playoff,” PicKell said. “I think a lot of Oregon’s growth, you’ve got to give credit to some of the scars they have over the course of this season.”

Continuing, PicKell explained that while last year’s Oregon team was loaded with NFL talent, it rarely faced sustained resistance before reaching the postseason. Outside of a marquee win against Ohio State at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks largely cruised through the schedule, a reality that may have left them less prepared when the margins tightened.

This season however, unfolded differently. Oregon suffered a home loss to Indiana, a result few anticipated, and PicKell believes that moment became a turning point rather than a setback.

“That might be the greatest gift this football team could have had, in the context of this season,” PicKell added. “That loss, I think, was a big reason why you’ve seen Oregon grow and progress the way they have in this College Football Playoff.”

That growth was evident in the Orange Bowl. The Ducks suffocated Texas Tech from start to finish, holding the Red Raiders scoreless and building on the momentum they gained by beating James Madison in the first round. The defensive performance marked one of Oregon’s most complete efforts of the season.

Now, Oregon heads south to Atlanta for a high-stakes rematch with Indiana in the Peach Bowl, with a spot in the national championship on the line. Indiana enters favored after a 38-3 dismantling of Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but Oregon carries both confidence and motivation.

For the Oregon Ducks, those scars from earlier in the season may now be their greatest strength. They’re chasing the program’s first national title appearance since the inaugural College Football Playoff.