Jordon Davison injury update: Unfortunate news emerges on Oregon RB, status for rest of CFP

The Oregon Ducks have gotten some bad injury news regarding running back Jordon Davison. Aaron J. Fentress reports that he has a broken clavicle, or collarbone, and is likely out for the remainder of the College Football Playoff.

Importantly, Fentress noted that it’s not confirmed that Davison would miss the remainder of the Playoff. However, he did note that it would be extremely difficult to play with the broken collarbone.

Jordon Davison, a freshman who came to Oregon as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, has had a breakout season with the Ducks. In 14 games, he has 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s on 5.9 yards per carry. On top of that, he has 12 receptions for 62 yards.

For the season, Davison is second on the team in rushing yards. Leading the way for the Ducks is Noah Whittington, who has 829 yards on the year. However, Davison leads Oregon with his 15 rushing touchdowns, compared to the six that Whittington has for the season. So, the expectation is that Whittington will be carrying the bulk of the workload from this point forward for Oregon. He’ll be joined in that role by Dierre Hill Jr, the team’s third-leading rusher.

Oregon’s fourth-leading rusher, Jayden Limar, has also already entered the Transfer Portal. Makhai Hughes, who had a less notable role this year, has also exited the program. Then, Jay Harris, the team’s fifth-leading rusher, has also entered the portal. All of that, when added to the Jordon Davison injury, is going to make Oregon very thin in the backfield moving forward in the College Football Playoff.

Next up for the Oregon Ducks is a College Football Playoff semifinal against Indiana. That’s a rematch from earlier this season, when the Ducks suffered their only loss this year. In that game, which saw Oregon trying to come from behind to win, the Ducks only had 81 rushing yards. Jordon Davison had 59 of those yards on 7.4 yards per carry.

As a team, Oregon is ranked 15th nationally in rushing offense. The Ducks are averaging 206.14 yards per game on the ground. They’ll be up against one of the best rushing defenses in the country in their next game. Indiana has the second-ranked rushing defense nationally, giving up just 73.71 yards per game on the ground.

Oregon and Indiana will meet in the Peach Bowl on Friday, January 9th at 7:30 p.m. EST. The winner will move on to play for a national championship.