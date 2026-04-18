Kentucky transfer guard Jasper Johnson has committed to Oregon. He announced the news on Saturday.

In his freshman season at Kentucky, Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 35 games off the bench. The Lexington native, who was a four-star recruit, originally committed to Kentucky over Alabama and North Carolina.

Although Johnson entered his freshman campaign with massive expectations, things just didn’t work out. After scoring at least eight points in 11 of his first 19 games, Johnson was held to six or less points in his final 16 games. This included a tough performance in Kentucky‘s NCAA Tournament Second Round loss to Iowa State, in which Johnson was -11 in just six minutes off the bench.

The 6’5″ guard will now be looking for a fresh start under head coach Dana Altman at Oregon. Altman looks to bounce back after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2025-26, coming off back-to-back seasons which ended in the Second Round of March Madness.

Dana Altman on Oregon’s NIL budget

After the transfer portal opened this week, Oregon saw two starters enter. The departures didn’t necessarily surprise coach Dana Altman, though, and he said some Ducks players were likely to see “big reductions” in their NIL earnings.

Oregon lost KJ Evans and Jackson Shelstad to the portal, but retained Sean Stewart, The Field of 68 reported Thursday. Stewart was one of the starters Altman said the Ducks prioritized to bring back, along with Evans and Shelstad. However, he cited concerns about the budget within which the program is working.

Altman added the results simply weren’t there this past season and cited the Ducks’ inexperience showing. But while everyone had their scholarships if they wanted, he said the program was likely to see reductions in both NIL and rev-share dollars. That’s why he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the departures.

“It wasn’t unexpected,” Altman told reporters Thursday. “There were three guys that we really wanted back – Sean and KJ and Jackson. Three starters. We did not pull anybody’s scholarship. Everybody had their scholarship, would’ve been renewed. But we are working within a budget. Some guys were going to lose their NIL totally. Most of them were taking a reduction. A big reduction.

“We just weren’t good enough this year. I made some mistakes with evaluation and inexperience. When our experienced guys suffered injuries, our inexperience showed, especially in a year where the Big Ten was a dominant conference. So none of our portal entries have been a surprise. Again, I didn’t take anybody’s scholarship. Everybody had their scholarship, would have been renewed. But their NIL and their cap money and all that was either totally taken or, really, reduced. We have to work within a budget.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.