Mel Kiper reveals where Dante Moore’s NFL Draft stock stands after CFP

The Oregon Ducks are waiting on Dante Moore to make a major decision. Does he go to the NFL or does he stay in college for another season?

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper appeared on Get Up on Wednesday morning. There, he dove deep into that decision from Moore, explaining that there is a lot of upside but a lack of consistency in big moments.

"I kept it at 1 and 1A [with Fernando Mendoza] up until that final game," Mel Kiper said. "I changed it. After that Penn State game in late September, the White Out game, he was phenomenal in that game. I had him as the No. 1 quarterback. Then, he had some struggles but late in games, he still came through with clutch performances. They played in bad weather. He played without pieces around him. O-line, wide receivers. Even in this game against Indiana, you think about a team that was together. Indiana was a together focused team. Oregon dealt with distractions. They had guys in the portal, they had guys banged up. It was weather and injuries all year for Dante."

One of the major reasons why Kiper ultimately believes that Moore should return to school is his age. At only 20 years old, he'd be a very young quarterback in the NFL and could use that time to continue to develop to put himself in the best position to succeed.

"Dante is 20 years old," Kiper said. "Only 20 starts. That's not enough. He said it after the game. 'There's some things I need to work on. I need more reps.' Dante said it. You get those reps back at Oregon, not in the National Football League. You've got to get an A+ in college to go into the NFL. That last game, certainly the overall year was good, not great. Dante Moore next year could be phenomenal."

Dante Moore played his high school football at Martin Luther King Jr. in Detroit, Michigan. There, he was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was the third-ranked player nationally and the second-ranked quarterback overall in that recruiting cycle. Coming out of high school, Moore would go to UCLA for one season before transferring to Oregon where he backed up Dillon Gabriel in 2024 and took over as the starter in 2025.

In 2025, Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record. That was good enough to make it to the College Football Playoff, eventually losing in the semifinal. He would finish the 2025 season completing 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, to 10 interceptions. Moore also had 156 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.