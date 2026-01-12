Nebraska transfer sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Oregon via the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

Raiola is a massive get for Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning, who will be losing All-Big Ten quarterback Dante Moore to the NFL Draft. He was On3’s No. 12 ranked player (No. 5 ranked QB) in the Transfer Portal.

The Buford, GA native entered the sport of college football as one of the most anticipated freshmen in recent history. Coming out of high school, Raiola was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 3-ranked QB in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Buford.

Raiola originally committed to Georgia, but flipped to Matt Rhule and Nebraska in Dec. 2023. He was expected to lead the Cornhuskers back to relevance, but that didn’t quite pan out over his two-year career in Lincoln.

Dylan Raiola led Nebraska to 13-8 record across two seasons

As Nebraska‘s starting quarterback in 2024, the true freshman completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He however led the Huskers to a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, marking Nebraska‘s first postseason victory since 2015. It’s safe to say Raiola had big expectations heading into his sophomore campaign.

This season, Raiola started in nine games before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Nebraska‘s 21-17 loss to No. 23 USC on Nov. 1. Prior to his injury, he led the Huskers to a 6-2 record and completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions.

“Dylan made his decision, and Dylan did a great job for us,” Matt Rhule said following Raiola’s transfer. “He was really the first five star to come here and signal to everybody, ‘Hey, it’s cool to come to Nebraska.’ And I think you’ve seen some players follow suit.”

“Dylan did a great job for us, got us to back-to-back bowl games. Being bowl eligible back-to-back years hasn’t happened since 2013 and 2014. Really grateful to Dylan for all that he did, and if he needs a fresh start, I’m gonna pray that he finds the right place and that he finds so much success.”

His career will now continue in Eugene, where quarterbacks have flourished in recent memory. Dating back to 2012, six of Oregon‘s last eight starting quarterbacks (Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, Tyler Shough, Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and Dante Moore) have/will have been selected in the NFL Draft.

