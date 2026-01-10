As the college football season winds down, one of the big questions will be what Dante Moore will do in 2026. He is eligible for the NFL Draft, but analyst Dane Brugler said the growing sense is he could come back to Oregon for another year.

Moore struggled mightily in the first half of Friday’s Peach Bowl. He committed three turnovers – a pick-six on the first play of the game and two fumbles – as Oregon faced a 35-7 deficit at halftime. Through two quarters, Moore was 9-of-14 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown, along with the interception.

Heading into the game, Moore was ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 1-ranked quarterback on his latest Big Board. However, after watching the rough start to the Peach Bowl, Brugler said “many believe” Moore will return to school to improve in certain areas.

Tonight's 1st half is why many believe Dante Moore is staying in school.



“Tonight’s 1st half is why many believe Dante Moore is staying in school,” Brugler wrote on X at halftime. “Extremely talented player who is still very young in a lot of areas.”

Moore spent the 2024 season behind Dillon Gabriel at Oregon before taking over as the Ducks’ starting quarterback this year. He entered Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal with a 72.9% completion percentage while throwing for 3,280 yards and 28 touchdowns, to nine interceptions.

Ahead of the College Football Playoff, Moore was asked about his future and whether he was considering the draft. He said his focus remained on the task at hand, and he went on to lead Oregon to back-to-back victories en route to a CFP semifinal appearance.

“Of course, everybody keeps asking me questions, but there’s not a decision yet,” Moore said Dec. 15. “I don’t know. I’m just glad to be here and play JMU this upcoming week.”

Dante Moore’s decision will mark an important domino for the 2026 NFL Draft. The sense is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza – his opponent Friday night – will end up declaring, especially since IU landed a notable transfer in former TCU star Josh Hoover in the transfer portal. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson also said he’s entering the draft.

Should Mendoza declare, Kiper’s No. 2 and No. 3-ranked quarterbacks would be in line to hear their names called in the draft. As a result, Moore’s decision will be worth watching for NFL teams that could be looking to select a quarterback.