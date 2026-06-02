Oregon assistant Ra'Shaad Samples charged with DUII, reckless driving

According to Ryan Clarke of OregonLive, Oregon Ducks assistant coach Ra’Shaad Samples has been charged with DUII and reckless driving. This dates back to an incident that took place in mid-April, where he was driving his truck. Officers arrived on the scene after Samples hit another car.

“Just before 2 a.m. on April 12, Ducks assistant head coach and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, 31, allegedly backed his 2026 Ford F-150 into a parked car near the intersection of Willamette and West Broadway streets in Eugene,” Clarke said in his report. “There was damage to both vehicles, according to a copy of the DMV crash report obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“When an officer from the Eugene Police Department arrived on the scene minutes later, the responding officer concluded that Samples was under the influence of alcohol, based on his visible condition and statements, according to the DMV records.”

Samples is entering his third season in Eugene, working under head coach Dan Lanning. His official title holds two jobs, as he serves as the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Oregon really relies on Samples in the recruiting world, being one of the best in college football. Not just at the running back position either, deploying him in the state of Texas when needed.

“They’re asking, like, how do I balance caring about those guys and holding those guys to a high standard?” Samples said about his relationship with players this spring. “And I just told them, ‘Man, it’s kind of a tribute to my dad and how I grew up.’ Like, I knew there was love in that household. I knew he loved me. I knew he cared about me, but I mean, how he held me to a standard, how he held me accountable — if you were a stranger watching it, you might not think that guy liked me.”

Oregon got solid production out of its running backs during the 2026 season. At least three guys surpassed the 600-yard mark, with Noah Whittingham leading the way at 829 yards. True freshman Jordan Davison got into the end zone way more than others, scoring 15 touchdowns. Of course, the Ducks are going to rely on quarterback Dante Moore more times than not. However, Samples has put together a great unit.

Prior to getting the Oregon job, Samples was at Arizona State as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Kenny Dillingham got him on staff from the NFL. Sample only spent one year at the next level with the Los Angeles Rams. There, he coached running backs.