Oregon cornerback Daylen Austin plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Austin won’t be with Oregon for the remainder of the College Football Playoff.

Austin made 13 appearances for the Ducks this season. He recorded 10 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

Austin played in all 14 of Oregon’s games last season. In total, he played 252 snaps, 70 on defense and 182 on special teams. He notched 10 tackles. Austin only made three appearances in the 2023 campaign and ultimately redshirted.

Daylen Austin played high school football at Long Beach Poly (CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 109 overall player and No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Unfortunately, Austin’s time at Oregon hasn’t been trouble-free off the field. He pleaded not guilty in February to fatally striking Frank William Seaman with his SUV on April 15, 2024.

Alas, the Oregon Supreme Court denied a petition from Austin and his case has been scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 29, 2027, with the trial set for Feb. 2, 2027. It’s unclear how Austin’s legal issues could affect teams’ interest in him in the transfer portal.

Austin is the 11th Oregon player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. Five other Ducks defensive backs have already declared they will test the portal waters in the New Year.

With the CFP semifinals ahead, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning can only devote so much time to the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Ducks dominated Texas Tech 23-0 in the Orange Bowl.

In the win, Oregon’s defense was suffocating, holding the Red Raiders to 215 total yards of offense. Moreover, the Ducks forced Texas Tech to commit four turnovers. Daylen Austin didn’t play in Oregon’s first two CFP games.

When Oregon and Indiana met on Oct. 11, the Hoosiers won 30-20. Now, Lanning and Co. will have a chance to exact revenge on a national stage.

“It always starts with us,” Lanning said after the win. “That’s where we’re going to go back and look at this game and say, ‘OK, what did we do really well? Let’s go to the doctor. Let’s figure out what kind of medicine we’ve got to take for the next game,’ because I think that’s always the greatest indicator of what you have to improve, when you start to analyze what you have in front of you.”

