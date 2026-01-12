Oregon redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Ashton Porter plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcet. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-3 and 290-pound pass rusher tallied 20 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended in 15 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2025. Porter also appeared in seven games in 2024, when he finished with four tackles and a half-sack as a redshirt freshman.

Porter signed with Oregon as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Cy Ranch (Cypress, Texas), where he was the No. 28-ranked defensive lineman in the class, the No. 43rd player in Texas and No. 231 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Porter was the third of four Oregon players to enter the transfer portal on Sunday, and 21st overall since it opened Jan. 2nd, joining fellow defensive linemen Jericho Johnson, Xadavien Sims, and freshman EDGE Tobi Haastrup. Haastrup also entered the transfer portal on Sunday, along with Ducks recevier Cooper Perry and tight end Vander Ploog.

Oregon tight end Vander Ploog entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Oregon tight end Vander Ploog is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday afternoon. He spent just one season with the Ducks.

Ploog did not record any statistics for the Ducks, who went deep in the College Football Playoffs before being eliminated by Indiana. But the talent for the former star recruit remains apparent.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon, Vander Ploog was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 160 overall recruit in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 9 tight end in the class and the No. 15 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Fullerton (CA) Troy.

In high school, Vander Ploog recorded over 2,200 yards and 37 touchdowns in a three-year career at Troy. As a senior, he posted 1,148 yards and 17 touchdowns on 75 receptions while leading Troy to a 9-2 record.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.