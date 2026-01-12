Oregon EDGE defender Tobi Haastrup is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday night. He is one of a handful of Ducks to do so on Sunday.

Haastrup was a true freshman for Oregon during the 2025 season. According to his team biography, he did not record any statistics this fall.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon in 2025, Tobi Haastrup was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 289 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 34 EDGE in the class and the No. 36 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Houston (TX) Mayde Creek.

Interestingly enough, Tobi Haastrup didn’t play football until his senior yaear of high school. He is originally from London and grew up playing soccer and running track and field.

Despite that, Haastrup was invited to the Navy All-American Bowl. He tallied 48 tackles, 20.0 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks and 23 hurries in his only season in high school.

As for his track times, they were quite good for a player his size. Tobi Haastrup recorded a 10.93 100-meter dash and a 21.89 200-meter dash.

Tobi Haastrup joins Vander Ploog in portal

Among other players, Tobi Haastrup joined tight end Vander Ploog in the transfer portal on Sunday evening. Like Haastrup, Ploog spent just one season with the Ducks.

Ploog did not record any statistics for the Ducks, who went deep in the College Football Playoffs before being eliminated by Indiana. But the talent for the former star recruit remains apparent.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon, Vander Ploog was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 160 overall recruit in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 9 tight end in the class and the No. 15 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Fullerton (CA) Troy.