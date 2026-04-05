Oregon forward Devon Pryor plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Pryor saw action in 16 games this past season before suffering a season-ending groin injury. He started in 11 of his 16 appearances.

Pryor averaged 2.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 42.5% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. He transferred to Oregon last offseason after beginning his collegiate career at Texas.

He spent two seasons with the Longhorns, amassing 30 appearances and two starts. In his sophomore season, Pryor averaged a career-high 3.2 points in 12.1 minutes per contest.

Devon Pryor played high school basketball at PSAT Academy (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 249 overall player and No. 50 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Pryor is the fourth Oregon player who has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, Ducks star Jackson Shelstad plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Oregon posted a 12-20 overall record in the 2025-26 season, along with a 5-15 mark in conference play. The Ducks’ 12 wins were the lowest of head coach Dana Altman‘s tenure. He’s been Oregon’s head coach since 2010.

Altman is the winningest coach in program history. Nonetheless, he knows his team must make significant strides this offseason. Oregon is expected to be active in the transfer portal.

Additionally, Oregon has three incoming freshmen from the 2026 recruiting cycle. The group is highlighted by four-star small forward Tajh Ariza, who is the No. 38 overall player in his class.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.