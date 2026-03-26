Oregon senior forward Dezdrick Lindsay intends to end the Transfer Portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reports.

Lindsay averaged 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 32 games for the Ducks this season. He missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season due to injury, and played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Florida Southwestern. He was a two-time All-FCSAA performer during his time with the program.

He becomes the third Oregon player to enter the Portal so far, joining junior guard Jackson Shelstad and junior forward Kwame Evans Jr.

NEW: Oregon guard Dezdrick Lindsay plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. https://t.co/220hNns04L pic.twitter.com/pRIK4f65s8 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 26, 2026

The Louisville native enjoyed his best game in an Oregon uniform in the Ducks’ 83-72 win over Penn State on Feb. 14. Lindsay scored a season-high 16 points on 6-10 shooting. He also dished out five assists.

Oregon is coming off worst season of Dana Altman era in Eugene

Oregon head coach Dana Altman is coming off his worst season at the program. The Ducks finished with an extremely disappointing 12-20 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in his 16-year tenure in Eugene. This included a midseason 10-game losing streak and a 70-60 loss to No. 17 seed Maryland in the First Round of the Big Ten Tournament.

“I need to do a lot of things better. I’ve got to make better decisions on all the guys that we bring in,” Altman said following the season-ending loss. “We’ve got to get some experience. I thought our lack of experience — I think we played 15 or 16 Quad 1 games.

“You’re not going to win Quad 1 games with inexperienced players. Other than Arizona, who’s got two NBA freshmen. If you look at NBA freshmen, they’re a lot different than regular freshmen. With the quality of games we had this year in the non-conference and the conference, you have to have a more experienced team.”

Across his 16-year tenure at the helm of Oregon, Altman has led the Ducks to 382-182 (185-114) record and nine NCAA Tournament appearances. This includes five Sweet Sixteens, two Elite Eights, and a run to the Final Four in 2017. It will certainly be a long offseason for the program as it looks to get back to the heights they reached in the Pac-12.

Through two seasons of Big Ten play, Oregon is just 37-30 (17-23).