Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL in the Ducks’ loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals, per The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler. He further reported that Brugler had surgery earlier this month and will not attend the NFL Scouting Combine.

World reportedly suffered the injury just before halftime of the Peach Bowl. World didn’t play in the second half against Indiana and he ultimately opted out of competing at the Senior Bowl.

World transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending four seasons at Nevada. After redshirting as a true freshman at Nevada, World started in 35 of his 36 appearances for the Wolf Pack.

At 6-foot-8, 318 pounds, World boasts professional size and is a highly-touted NFL prospect. In ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL Draft Big Board, he wrote that World was just outside of his top 10 offensive tackles in this year’s draft class.

Though World’s protection isn’t perfect, his potential is stellar. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of how Isaiah World’s game may translate to the next level.

“Big, long tackle with heavy hands but sloppy technique that limits his consistency. World is a high-character player who did a decent job of working around his limitations during his college career,” Zierlein wrote. “His first contact, whether engaging run blocks or throwing his punch, is firm and purposeful.

“Elements of his run blocking will translate to the league despite an elevated pad level, but his pass protection is filled with holes and requires immediate attention. If he can cut back on quick losses, World has a chance to become an average swing tackle.”

World was instrumental to the Oregon offensive line’s success. The unit only allowed 1.27 sacks per game this past season, tied for the 17th least in the country.

Moreover, the Ducks averaged the 20th-most rushing yards per game in the 2025 campaign. World’s impact on Oregon’s offensive front wasn’t lost on Ducks head coach Dan Lanning.

“God doesn’t make very many people like that, right? This is a guy that played basketball in high school, and then kind of has grown into a football player. With that size and strength, it’s something that we really want to take advantage of,” Lanning said. “He’s got a great spirit every single day. He has the right mindset and the right attitude.”

Now, Isaiah World hopes an NFL team will be interested in his talents. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.