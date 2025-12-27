Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Novosad plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday afternoon.

Novosad, a native of Dripping Springs, Texas, spent three seasons at Oregon and appeared in seven games. During that span, he completed 12 of 15 passes for 99 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Novosad waited his turn in Eugene throughout that time. He learned behind Bo Nix during his true freshman season in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024. Novosad remained with the program losing the spring quarterback competition to Dante Moore, and played very little during his third season with the program.

A member of the 2023 recruiting class, he was the No. 113 overall prospect and the No. 10 quarterback in the cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all of the primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 21 player from the state of Texas that year.

Novosad is set to have have two years of eligibility at the next school he attends. He used a redshirt during his true freshman season.

As a high schooler, he completed 563-of-873 passes (64.5%) for 8,983 yards and 114 touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions during a three-year career at the varsity level. He had three games where he finished with seven touchdowns, as well as one six-touchdown game, and six separate games where he threw five touchdowns. Novosad was recruited by the likes of Ohio State, Texas A&M and Baylor, among others. A one-time Baylor commit, he flipped late to the Ducks before National Signing Day.

