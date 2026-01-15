Oregon quarterback Bryson Beaver plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told On3’s Chris Low. He will enter as a short-term signee.

Beaver competed at Elite 11 and was one of the fastest rising recruits from the 2026 cycle. His decision comes after Dante Moore announced his plans to return to Oregon rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

The Ducks also brought in former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola from the transfer portal, who signed with Oregon this week. Now, Beaver will search for a new home.

Beaver played high school football at Murrieta (Calif.) Vista Murrieta, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 194 overall player and No. 13-ranked quarterback from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

“Live-armed quarterback who is one of the top arm talents and one of the more creative passers in the 2026 cycle,” wrote Rivals’ Charles Power in his scouting report. “Measured at 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds with a 10-inch hand before his senior season. Shows explosive arm power and the ability to deliver high-level passes to each level of the field.

“Effortlessly delivers with velocity from multiple arm slots. Shows a willingness to deliver strikes while taking hits. Strong passer on the move. Reactive athlete with the quickness and agility to avoid pressure and make improvisational plays. A loose mover with natural fluidity.”

Bryson Beaver’s departure would mark the second straight year Oregon lost a quarterback to the transfer portal after he signed. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signed with the Ducks out of high school last year, but entered the portal and committed to Cal, where he became the Golden Bears’ starting quarterback.

Moore announced Wednesday he plans to come back to Oregon in 2026 rather than declare for the NFL Draft. He was considered one of the top prospects on the board, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as his No. 2 overall quarterback after the College Football Playoff semifinals.

With Moore’s return, Oregon’s quarterback room feels similar to 2024 when he sat behind Dillon Gabriel. Raiola signed with the Ducks this week, and it appears he’s ready to serve as QB2 behind Moore in 2026.