Oregon running back Makhi Hughes is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He transferred in from Tulane during the last portal cycle.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Hughes has amassed 3,116 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’ll be an interesting prospect to watch in 2026.

Hughes played high school football at Huffman (Birmingham, AL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1349 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

He’s the second Oregon running back in as many days to enter the portal. Jay Harris is as well. He started his college career at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

Harris spent two seasons at Oregon and became a contributor in 2025. Across 10 games, he totaled 116 rushing yards and a touchdown while also totaling three receptions for 57 yards.

At the Division II level, Harris was a first team All-American as he ran for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. That came after he totaled 398 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022 after missing the first four games of the year.

Jay Harris played high school football at Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland before arriving at Northwest Missouri State. A redshirt junior, he will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Their departures comes as Oregon is continuing its run in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks dominated Texas Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl en route to a 23-0 victory. That sent them to the Peach Bowl, where a rematch with No. 1 seed Indiana awaits.