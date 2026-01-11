Oregon tight end Vander Ploog is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday afternoon. He spent just one season with the Ducks.

Ploog did not record any statistics for the Ducks, who went deep in the College Football Playoffs before being eliminated by Indiana. But the talent for the former star recruit remains apparent.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon, Vander Ploog was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 160 overall recruit in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 9 tight end in the class and the No. 15 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Fullerton (CA) Troy.

In high school, Vander Ploog recorded over 2,200 yards and 37 touchdowns in a three-year career at Troy. As a senior, he posted 1,148 yards and 17 touchdowns on 75 receptions while leading Troy to a 9-2 record.

Vander Ploog exits as another enters

Transfer portal news is often a reactionary exhibition, and that might well be the case for Vander Ploog. His reported departure comes just hours after Penn State reportedly added a quality tight end via the transfer portal.

Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh has committed to play for Oregon in the 2026 season, On3 has learned. Olesh spent one season with the Nittany Lions but did not record any stats.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Olesh was an even higher-rated prospect than Vander Ploog. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 46 overall recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania, hailing from Center Valley (PA) Southern Lehigh.