Oregon UTL Naulivou Lauaki Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal with Do Not Contact tag

Oregon designated hitter/infielder/right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a Do Not Contact tag, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

The redshirt freshman hit for a .321 average with 43 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs, 37 RBI, a .370 OBP% and a .687 SLG% across 41 games (31 starts) this season. He is a native of Springville, Utah.

The Ducks were one of four Big Ten programs in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, joined by No. 1 UCLA, No. 13 Nebraska, and USC. USC and Oregon advanced to Super Regional play in losing efforts, while UCLA and Nebraska were upset in their respective Regionals. The 2026 Men’s College World Series did not feature a Big Ten program this season. UCLA played in Omaha last year, but could not return as the No. 1 overall national seed.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.