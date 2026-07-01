Oregon vaults inside top five of team recruiting rankings after landing pair of Top-100 prospects

Rivals’ Summer Signing Day recruiting special just brought two massive commitments for Oregon.

In the span of 20 minutes, Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp each announced their pledge to the Ducks live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Both are versatile playmakers who have been coveted by top programs for some time. It was Dan Lanning and Co. that won out for both, though. They become the sixth and seventh top-100 prospects to choose the Ducks this cycle.

After landing both Walden and Stepp, Oregon has made a huge jump up to No. 4 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It began the day at No. 9, but has now vaulted past Texas Tech, Florida, Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

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The Oregon pledge list now features 23 total commits, 15 of which are of the blue-chip variety, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Walden, Stepp discuss their decisions

First came Walden, one of the top two-way prospects in the nation. He had plenty of SEC suitors, and while the likes of Auburn, Ole Miss and Georgia were in the thick of it, he was drawn to Eugene after taking his first visit back in the spring.

“The visit to Eugene was everything I expected and more,” Walden previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I had a great time out there! What stands out to me about playing for Coach Lanning is definitely the way he runs his program and I can definitely see myself being a part of that defense for sure.”

Walden is the No. 70 overall prospect and No. 3 athlete in the cycle. He’s been primarily targeted as a receiver at the next level. The new addition in the secondary is Stepp, the No. 44 recruit and No. 7 corner overall.

It ultimately came down to Alabama, Cal and the Ducks for the Sin City ballhawk. He found his fit in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s a very competitive environment and I love the high energy every time I’m there,” Stepp said of Oregon when speaking with Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “Oregon was always high on my list and on that last visit, I really felt like I could see myself there as a regular student and that’s when I really knew Oregon was the fit for me.”

Oregon had big June, too

The pair of big July 1 decisions come after Oregon added nine commitments in June.

Among them was two of the best in the state of Michigan. Harper Woods four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, the No. 7 WR in the nation, and Detroit Country Day four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III, the No. 18 TE, each chose the Ducks last month.

Mililani (Hi.) four-star linebacker Toa Satele was another crucial June win. He’s now the No. 73 recruit and No. 6 LB in the cycle.

“I knew Oregon was home for me,” Satele told Rivals. “I have great relationships over there and have a strong comfort level with the coaches and the players on the team.

“I’ve been multiple times on visits and to a game and I have a really strong comfort level. Some of the coaches I’ve known since I was a freshman and I know those guys will look out for me and take care of me on and off the field.”

An updated look at Oregon’s No. 4 class — which also now ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten — can be seen here.