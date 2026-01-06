Paul Finebaum reveals whether Oregon can pull upset, defeat Indiana in CFP Semifinals

As Oregon prepares for a rematch with Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals, longtime ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t exactly bullish on the Ducks’ chances. Still, he believes history could give them a fighting shot.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up, Finebaum acknowledged that Indiana has earned its status as the favorite heading into Friday night’s showdown in Atlanta. Still, he pointed to a familiar postseason trend that could complicate matters for the Hoosiers, pointing out how difficult it can be to beat the same opponent twice in one season.

“I don’t like their chances, but the one thing I do like is precedent,” Finebaum said. “We’ve seen a number of rematches already in the postseason. We saw one in the SEC Championship Game, and Georgia beat Alabama, who beat them. Then, we saw Georgia lose to Ole Miss, a team they had beaten. Also, we saw Alabama beat Oklahoma.

“So, it’s tough to win the second time. I know that’s the oldest cliché in sports. But that is really Indiana’s biggest problem on Friday night.”

Alas, the matchup pits two Big Ten programs against each other with a spot in the national championship game on the line, as the Indiana Hoosiers and Oregon Ducks meet in the Peach Bowl. While the teams are familiar foes, the stakes are dramatically higher than during their regular-season meeting.

Indiana enters the semifinal as the clear favorite after delivering one of the most lopsided wins of the postseason. The Hoosiers dismantled Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, a performance that further validated head coach Curt Cignetti’s remarkable first season in Bloomington. Even after winning the Big Ten and earning the No. 1 seed, Indiana has continued to raise its level against elite competition in Year 2.

Oregon however arrives with momentum of its own. The Ducks opened New Year’s Day with a dominant defensive showing in the Orange Bowl, shutting out Texas Tech and never allowing the Red Raiders to find a rhythm. That performance built on Oregon’s first-round win over James Madison and reinforced the Ducks’ identity as a physical, disciplined team capable of controlling games on both sides of the ball.

Now, Indiana will be tasked with doing something that Finebaum believes is far from automatic, beating a quality opponent for a second time in the same season. Oregon meanwhile has revenge firmly on their mind, and a chance to reach the program’s first national title game since the inaugural College Football Playoff.

While Finebaum remains skeptical overall, precedent suggests Indiana’s toughest challenge may not be Oregon’s talent, but history itself. It all goes down on Friday evening.