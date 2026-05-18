Report: Oregon suing ex-Ducks player Dakoda Fields for alleged breach of contract

The University of Oregon is reportedly suing former football player Dakoda Fields for an alleged breach of contract, per Oregon Live’s Ryan Clarke. Fields is now at the University of Oklahoma after transferring, which was a hot-button issue in November.

“Former Ducks defensive back Dakoda Fields agreed to pay the university $39,882.30 in exchange for a release from his contract when he decided to transfer,” he wrote. “While the two parties allegedly agreed to discount that payment by $10,000 if Fields made the payment by April 20, Oregon claims Fields didn’t submit it by the agreed-upon date.”

According to a report from The Daily Emerald, Oregon is requesting a money award against Fields for the remaining $10,000, in addition to interest that has accumulated at a 9% rate since April 21 and all associated attorney fees incurred by the university.

Fields’ transfer was brought up during Dan Lanning‘s press conference back in November. With a grin, Lanning revealed that Fields did not show up to the facility and has not contacted the program following his transfer.

“He didn’t come to work today,” Lanning said with a grin. “We haven’t talked to Dakoda, so I guess that’s the way it goes nowadays.”

Fields played in three games last season, but recorded just one tackle in the Ducks’ 59-13 win over Montana State on Aug. 30. He was the second former Oregon cornerback to enter the Transfer Portal that week, joining junior Jahlil Florence. Florence, who hasn’t played since 2023, boasts 35 career tackles, two interceptions and one sack.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Fields was a four-star recruit out of Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 9 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 cornerback in the class and the No. 112 overall prospect in the class.

This situation is fluid and the only certainty is Lanning and Oregon moving on to 2026. Lanning is 26-3 in four seasons with the Ducks and has led them to the CFP back to back seasons, including last year’s semifinals after winning in the First Round and the Orange Bowl.