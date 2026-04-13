San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton commits to Oregon out of NCAA transfer portal

San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton has committed to Oregon out of the NCAA transfer portal, per Joe Tipton. Compton just wrapped up his second season with the Aztecs.

Compton saw his overall production increase in 2025-26, despite the fact that his minutes held roughly steady from his freshman season. He finished the year averaging 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

That came one year after Pharaoh Compton averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He has appeared in 63 total contests, starting just one of them, this season.

Compton does most of his work in the paint, having attempted only two 3-pointers during his career. He has yet to make a 3-pointer in college.

As a sophomore in 2025-26, Pharaoh Compton scored in double figures 11 times. His highest rebounding total in a game was eight, which he secured in a contest just before Christmas.

Interestingly enough, Compton actually played against Oregon this season. He scored six points and pulled down four rebounds against the Ducks, doing so while playing 19 minutes in the contest. So coach Dana Altman should have a pretty good idea the type of player he’s getting.

Tyrone Riley IV joins Pharaoh Compton at Oregon

Pharaoh Compton isn’t the only player to commit to Oregon out of the transfer portal in recent days. San Francisco transfer guard Tyrone Riley IV also committed to the Ducks. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the news.

Riley IV played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at San Francisco, under head coach Chris Gerlufsen. In 65 games (all starts), Riley IV boasts career averages of 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. His strong play didn’t quite contribute to massive success for the Dons, however. Over the past two seasons, San Francisco went 42-26 and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Watts, CA native scored in double-figures in 20 games this season. He scored a season-high 23 points in San Francisco‘s 78-77 loss to Oregon State in the WCC Tournament quarterfinal, which also marked his final game in a Dons jersey.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.