Ahead of the NFL Draft deadline for teams not named Indiana or Miami, Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore made the shocking decision to spurn the Draft for another season in Eugene on Wednesday.

In his lone season as Oregon‘s starting quarterback, Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record and their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff. The former UCLA transfer completed an impressive 71.8% of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season.

Following the surprising news, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay endorsed Moore’s decision to return to college. McShay had been openly campaigning for Moore to return to Oregon prior to his decision.

“It’s surprising that Dante Moore is going back to Oregon for another year, but it’s the right decision,” McShay said. “The first word that comes out of everyone’s mouth about this young man, Dante Moore, is maturity.”

“Until you’re around him and get to spend some time with him, it’s hard to articulate just how mature he is. It started with the first scout in October, who was like ‘he’s got his stuff together too much to make a rash decision and come out just because he’s going to be a top-five pick.’ He sees the picture, unlike some others in the Draft. ‘I got a chance to be a first rounder, so I’ve got to go.’ He sees the big picture.”

Dante Moore’s decision shakes up NFL Draft

Moore was projected to be one of the first, if not the first, quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft. With Moore taking his name out of consideration for the Draft, that leaves Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza, Alabama‘s Ty Simpson, Ole Miss‘ Trinidad Chambliss, Penn State‘s Drew Allar, and Miami‘s Carson Beck as Mel Kiper Jr.‘s top QB prospects.

After announcing his decision, Moore revealed what he hopes to improve on most in his fourth year of college football and third year at Oregon.

“My leadership, that’s the biggest thing,” Moore said. “Being around this team for two years now, of course, they heard my voice a lot this year. But I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates and making sure they’re at their best — I could become a better leader. When it comes to my play style, dissecting defense. Being able to be comfortable with what I see. If I see a defense I know, ‘I’ve seen this coverage before and how to attack it.’”

Across three seasons of college football (one at UCLA and two at Oregon), Moore boasts 5,224 career passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.