UAB transfer receiver Iverson Hooks has committed to Oregon out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. Hooks will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining in Eugene.

Hooks, one of the most coveted available receivers in the portal, committed to Oregon during an official visit to campus this weekend. He is the No. 39-ranked receiver in the 2026 portal class and the No. 212 player overall, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Ranking.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Hooks has 103 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 career games across four seasons at UAB, including a breakout 2025 season in which he amassed a career-high 1,065 yards and and 10 touchdowns on 87 catches this past season as a redshirt junior. He also accounted for 16 returns for 149 yards in 15 games this season.

As a redshirt sophomore, Hooks started just one game and finished the 2024 season with 14 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdowns as a key reserve for the Blazers.

A native of Pike Road, Ala., Hooks ranked just inside the Top-1,800 overall recruits as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, where he was also the No. 110 receiver in the class and the No. 73 player in Alabama, according the Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Hooks is the Ducks’ second portal commitment Sunday, and fifth overall, joining former Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh with his weekend pledge.

Penn State transfer TE Andrew Olesh commits to Oregon

Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh committed to play for Oregon in the 2026 season, On3 has learned. Olesh spent one season with the Nittany Lions but did not record any stats.

Olesh played high school football at Southern Lehigh (PA), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 46 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

As a transfer, Andrew Olesh ranks as the No. 225 overall player and No. 9 tight end to enter the portal this cycle, according to On3. He is only the fourth player that the Ducks have added through the portal so far.

— On3’s Chandler Vessel contributed to this report.