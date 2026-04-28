Oregon State lands a commitment from long, rangy DB Alonzo Green

Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills athlete Alonzo Green just announced he plans to play his college ball at Oregon State.

Green is a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions but was recruited as a defensive back by the Beavers.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Green said. “Coach Shep (JaMarcus Shephard) has something special cooking at Oregon State and I wanted to be a part of that as soon as possible.

“He runs a strict program and that’s what I was looking for. It’s early but I know Oregon State is where I need to be and i didn’t want to waste any time so that’s why I jumped on this before taking any other visits.”

Green did take an unofficial visit to Corvallis earlier in the month.

“I had a really good trip,” Green said. “The one thing that stood out was seeing everyone walking around with Beaver gear on. That showed me the fan base is high and I loved the campus too.

“I liked the layout and how everything is right there and easy to access for the athletes too. It’s a college town and good fit for me.”

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Green is long and rangy with good ball skills. He flashes to the football and tackles well in space. He should be able to line up all over the secondary.

“Coach Mac (Mike MacIntyre, DC) sees me being able to play corner, nickel and safety,” Green said. “I’ve been playing all three positions in high school and in youth ball so I’m used to that.

“I’ll play wherever they want to lime me up. It doesn’t make a difference to me, I just want to win and think we can do that at Oregon State.”