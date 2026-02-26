Report: Oregon State, Wayne Tinkle agree to part ways after season

Oregon State and men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle have agreed to part ways following the 2025-26 season, On3’s Pete Nakos has confirmed the news. The veteran head coach has led the Beavers since 2014, making two NCAA Tournament appearances during that time.

This year, Oregon State is 16-14 entering its regular season finale against Santa Clara. Barring a WCC title, the conference tournament will mark the end of Tinkle’s time as head coach.

In 12 seasons as the program’s leader, Tinkle led Oregon State to a 175-204 record. His most impressive feat came in the 2020-21 season when he led a 20-13 roster to a Pac-12 championship before surging to the Elite Eight of March Madness.

Tinkle’s prior experiences include a run as Montana coach from 2006-2014, which saw him make three NCAA Tournament appearances and win two Big Sky Coach of the Year awards. His only coaching experience before that was a run from 2001-2006 as an assistant at his alma mater.

During his time as a Montana player from 1985-1989, he earned enough attention to kickstart a successful overseas career. He also played in various leagues within the United States prior to 2001.

This season, Oregon State is playing a full West Coast Conference schedule, part of an agreement that helps the program stabilize amid the Pac-12’s dramatic breakup. Along with Washington State, the Beavers found this as a short-term fix as they rebuild the infrastructure of their own conference.

Oregon State has not found great success this season, falling to 16-14 overall and 9-8 in WCC play so far. The Beavers’ only shot at an NCAA Tournament invite now is an automatic bid through the conference tournament.

As for the future, 2026-27 is scheduled to bring back the Pac-12, allowing the Beavers to leave this conference in favor of a new-look group which will feature many current Mountain West schools and a handful of other programs invited. Alongside Oregon State and Washington State, long-time powerhouse Gonzaga will leave to become a basketball-only member.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, SDSU, Texas State and Utah State will also join for the relaunch.