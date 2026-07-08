2028 OT Cannon Zubeck rose to No. 18 nationally, and now he is taking his time choosing a home

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- ON3 FOOTBALLUrban Meyer ranks Top 5 college football coaches he's most excited to watch during 2026 season
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Aloha State Intel: News from the Warriors 4 Youth Summer Skills and Lineman Showcase
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFCollege Football Playoff, Bowl Predictions: Athlon Sports updates 2026 projections for entire slate
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside the 2028 QB stampede: Alabama, FSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech pulling ahead